Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $53,000 Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $40.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.34.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.44 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ECPG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Encore Capital Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

