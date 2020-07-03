Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 6,813.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $47,266,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,923,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,936,000 after purchasing an additional 280,919 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $14,966,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 889,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,071,000 after purchasing an additional 191,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at $6,856,000. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

ENS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. EnerSys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $63.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $78.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.60.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $781.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.63 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

