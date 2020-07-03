Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) by 601.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Watford were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Watford in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Watford by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 17,934 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Watford by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Watford by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Watford by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 350,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Watford news, CFO Robert L. Hawley purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,397. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maamoun Rajeh purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $224,658. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WTRE shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Watford from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Watford from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Watford from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Watford from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Watford presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NASDAQ WTRE opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $331.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Watford Hldg Ltd has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($13.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($13.69) by $0.27. The company had revenue of ($122.53) million during the quarter. Watford had a negative return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 8.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watford Hldg Ltd will post -11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

