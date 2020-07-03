Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 23,700.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Morningstar by 144.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Morningstar by 16.6% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 22,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.75, for a total transaction of $3,396,779.25. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 31,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total transaction of $4,518,120.32. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,372 shares of company stock valued at $33,339,657. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $146.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 1.15. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.59 and a 1-year high of $166.59.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.21%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MORN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.