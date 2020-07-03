Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Holdings in Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) by 105.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,111 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 367,996 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 170,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSX stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. Diana Shipping Inc has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 57.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $39.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

