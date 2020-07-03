Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 276.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,423,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the first quarter valued at about $54,502,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,254,000 after acquiring an additional 868,155 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the first quarter valued at about $39,159,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 928,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,014,000 after acquiring an additional 501,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

NEWR has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on New Relic from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on New Relic from $86.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New Relic from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on New Relic from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

New Relic stock opened at $71.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 1.18. New Relic Inc has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $96.46.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $159.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.59 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. Equities analysts expect that New Relic Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $2,829,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,286,875. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Relic Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.