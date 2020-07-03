Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

In other Myovant Sciences news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 4,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $81,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,142,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,490,595 in the last three months. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MYOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

Shares of MYOV opened at $20.03 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.