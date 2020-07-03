Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 139.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,805,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,945,000 after purchasing an additional 453,340 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,348,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after acquiring an additional 83,796 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 819,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 122,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 32.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 560,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 136,837 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 28.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 481,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 106,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MX stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $16.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 129.56% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $120.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Corp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Camillo Martino acquired 10,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $115,700.00. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

