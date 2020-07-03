Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 79.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.7% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE:HDB opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average is $49.21.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.