Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys Shares of 897 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 897 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,332,000 after acquiring an additional 24,079 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth approximately $478,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 177,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

CFR has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $70.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.00. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $100.79.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $481.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

In related news, Director Graham M. Weston purchased 29,400 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Dawson purchased 1,306 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,464.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,606 shares in the company, valued at $426,952.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Read More: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.