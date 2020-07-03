Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys New Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth $65,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,128,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,372,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SITE opened at $111.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $119.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.14 and its 200 day moving average is $91.95.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $459.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.84 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

