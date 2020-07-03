Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys New Holdings in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Verra Mobility by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,100,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 305,165 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Verra Mobility by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 959,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Verra Mobility by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,964,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,306,000 after purchasing an additional 440,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Verra Mobility by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 533,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 103,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $10.58 on Friday. Verra Mobility Corp has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $116.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VRRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

