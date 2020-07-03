Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 3,525 Shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 670.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Knowles by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,183,000 after purchasing an additional 156,917 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,400,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,117,000 after purchasing an additional 56,840 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,359,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,893,000 after purchasing an additional 283,736 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Knowles by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,790,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,865,000 after purchasing an additional 55,963 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on KN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Knowles from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

KN stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.35. Knowles Corp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 5.09%. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Knowles Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

