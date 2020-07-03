Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 1,807 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 451.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 304,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 159,161 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 164,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 132,345 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,899,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,723,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,433,000.

Shares of EWQ opened at $27.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.80. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $32.99.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

