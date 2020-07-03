Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 9,582.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,080 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Transocean by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,727 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Transocean by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 219,257 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 55,969 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Transocean by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,710 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 29,240 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $1.84 on Friday. Transocean LTD has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transocean LTD will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Transocean from $8.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut Transocean from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Clarkson Capital cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.43.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.