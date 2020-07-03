Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 1,222.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 120.3% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 303,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 198.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. CNH Industrial NV has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.50.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial NV will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNHI. Deutsche Bank began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

