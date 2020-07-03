Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Holdings in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 1,359.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,503 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 66.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 235,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 94,312 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in BHP Group by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,498 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 287.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 39,185 shares during the period. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $35.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

BHP Group stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.91. BHP Group PLC has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $51.77.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

