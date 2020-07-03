Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires Shares of 1,766 Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Triton International by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after acquiring an additional 64,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 41,017 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 4th quarter worth $1,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRTN opened at $30.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average of $32.80. Triton International Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.10). Triton International had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Triton International Ltd will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.51%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Triton International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

In other Triton International news, major shareholder Global Ltd Bharti sold 36,539 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 458,367 shares of company stock valued at $14,762,689. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

