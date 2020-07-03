Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires New Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,507,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Shares of IXC opened at $19.30 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $32.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

