Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires New Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AXA raised its position in Hershey by 0.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 136,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Hershey by 14.9% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.1% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $756,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total transaction of $214,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $129.86 on Friday. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra lowered shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.