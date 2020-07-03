Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 3,909 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SunPower by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 62,416 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,173,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,016 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 8.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,465,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 195,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 3.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 40.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPWR opened at $7.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 2.22. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $449.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPWR shares. BidaskClub cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SunPower from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SunPower from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.64.

In other SunPower news, Director S.A. Total bought 852,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,825,212.26. Insiders have acquired 1,545,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,254,782 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

