Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 1,034 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU) by 345.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.31% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

NYSEARCA:SPUU opened at $55.70 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average is $56.07.

