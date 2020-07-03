Tomago Collins Sells 4,940 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $403,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $81.23 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $100.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,876,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,991,000 after acquiring an additional 515,787 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,020,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,768,000 after acquiring an additional 655,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,898,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,845,000 after acquiring an additional 77,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $235,611,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,616,000 after acquiring an additional 349,918 shares in the last quarter. 56.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.54.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.