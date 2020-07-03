Tim Lanier Sells 2,299 Shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Stock

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) insider Tim Lanier sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $67,567.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of WMGI opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.13, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53. Wright Medical Group NV has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $30.66.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $218.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

WMGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Wright Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wright Medical Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

