Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases Shares of 23,351 The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,351 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Rubicon Project alerts:

In related news, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 664,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,984,567.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 41,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $224,850.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,022 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,886. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RUBI shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of The Rubicon Project from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Rubicon Project presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Shares of NYSE RUBI opened at $6.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $13.11.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for The Rubicon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rubicon Project and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.