Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00. The stock had previously closed at $1,017.78, but opened at $1,119.63. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Tesla shares last traded at $1,208.66, with a volume of 17,191,044 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $819.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $650.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $630.19.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total transaction of $187,089.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,035.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,198 shares of company stock worth $15,698,572 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 309 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 84 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $907.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $683.89. The firm has a market cap of $224.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1,358.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.90) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

