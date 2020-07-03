Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,869 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Teledyne Technologies worth $16,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,870,000 after acquiring an additional 56,841 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $13,284,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $721,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $4,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY opened at $304.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $337.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.78. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $398.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $784.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.00 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, EVP Jason Vanwees sold 2,214 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.57, for a total value of $811,585.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 1,266 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.47, for a total transaction of $485,473.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,848 shares of company stock valued at $23,841,394 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

