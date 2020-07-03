Tamesa Rogers Sells 3,000 Shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $77,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tamesa Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NetGear alerts:

On Monday, June 1st, Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of NetGear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $77,160.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Tamesa Rogers sold 6,000 shares of NetGear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $24.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.89. NetGear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $36.87.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.95 million. NetGear had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 0.90%. NetGear’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTGR. BWS Financial upgraded NetGear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on NetGear in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetGear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NetGear in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetGear in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in NetGear by 12,500.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in NetGear in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in NetGear by 212.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.