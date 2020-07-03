TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $72.98 and last traded at $72.54, with a volume of 8522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.95.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TAL. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TAL Education Group from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. CLSA cut shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,389,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,268,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169,598 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 3,121,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,296 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,058,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,472,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -560.96 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.54.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.14). TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $857.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

