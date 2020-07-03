Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) PT Set at CHF 91 by Barclays

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been assigned a CHF 91 price objective by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 100 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 62 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 100 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 99 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 93 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Re currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 91.11.

Swiss Re has a one year low of CHF 81.65 and a one year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

