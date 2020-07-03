SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWMAY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of SWMAY opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $37.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.05.

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $416.96 million for the quarter. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR had a negative return on equity of 75.50% and a net margin of 26.94%. As a group, analysts expect that SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Snus and Moist Snuff, Other Tobacco Products, Lights, and Other Operations segments. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment offers snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

