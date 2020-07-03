Susan Searle Purchases 10,000 Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) insider Susan Searle bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.72) per share, with a total value of £30,200 ($37,164.66).

QQ opened at GBX 297.80 ($3.66) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 303.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 331.11. QinetiQ Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 208.28 ($2.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 394.40 ($4.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.04.

QQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 367 ($4.52) to GBX 297 ($3.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 350 ($4.31) to GBX 340 ($4.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 295 ($3.63) to GBX 303 ($3.73) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 340 ($4.18) to GBX 355 ($4.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 335.83 ($4.13).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

