SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Boston Private Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.16 million.

BPFH has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Boston Private Financial in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Boston Private Financial stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $562.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Boston Private Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPFH. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Boston Private Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boston Private Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,032,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,476,000 after purchasing an additional 110,587 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boston Private Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Private Financial by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Boston Private Financial by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 117,688 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony Dechellis purchased 14,586 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $99,622.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,766.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus purchased 10,000 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 26,136 shares of company stock valued at $179,042 and have sold 12,381 shares valued at $86,072. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

