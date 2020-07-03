SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Aptinyx Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Aptinyx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Lee expects that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 47.99% and a negative net margin of 1,540.42%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on APTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Shares of APTX opened at $4.96 on Friday. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $226.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTX. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 53.5% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.