SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a report issued on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.26 million. Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Comerica from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comerica from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Comerica from $52.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.42.

NYSE:CMA opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.49. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $95,728,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 136.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,279,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,600 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 171.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,589,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,244 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,022,000 after purchasing an additional 750,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 461.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 911,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,546,000 after purchasing an additional 749,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

