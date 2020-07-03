SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.84. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $174,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,694.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,100 in the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,174.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 88,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,059,000 after acquiring an additional 35,267 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 303,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

