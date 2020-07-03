Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Shares Gap Up to $17.07

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.33, but opened at $17.07. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 1,103,600 shares.

NOVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, May 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 million.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Anne S. Andrew acquired 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.69 per share, for a total transaction of $49,968.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 6,650 shares of company stock worth $88,429 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 88,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

