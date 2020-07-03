Sunniva (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) Trading Down 1.2%

Sunniva Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRNDF)’s stock price was down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.41, approximately 28,014 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 28,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Sunniva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

About Sunniva (OTCMKTS:VRNDF)

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. It owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

