SUNCORP GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

SUNCORP GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMCY opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. SUNCORP GRP LTD/S has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $9.59.

Get SUNCORP GRP LTD/S alerts:

SUNCORP GRP LTD/S Company Profile

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The company offers home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, equity and cash benefit, life, trauma, total and permanent disablement, and income protection insurance products.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for SUNCORP GRP LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUNCORP GRP LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.