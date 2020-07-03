SUNCORP GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

SUNCORP GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS SNMCY opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. SUNCORP GRP LTD/S has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $9.59.
SUNCORP GRP LTD/S Company Profile
