SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Corporation is engaged in multifaceted business activities. It operates as an integrated trading company worldwide. The Company sells a variety of domestic products and services, conducts import, export and trilateral business transactions. The Company also provides domestic and international business investment, and participates in numerous other activities in various industrial sectors around the world. Its business includes metal products, transportation & construction systems, infrastructure, media, network & lifestyle retail, mineral resources, energy, chemical & electronics, general products & real estate, new industry development & cross-function and corporate group. Sumitomo Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get SUMITOMO CORP/S alerts:

SSUMY stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. SUMITOMO CORP/S has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $16.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97.

SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). SUMITOMO CORP/S had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Equities analysts forecast that SUMITOMO CORP/S will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SUMITOMO CORP/S

Sumitomo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, imports, exports, and trades in various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment provides steel products, including steel sheets and tubular products, as well as non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum and titanium.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SUMITOMO CORP/S (SSUMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SUMITOMO CORP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMITOMO CORP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.