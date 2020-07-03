SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SUEZ Environment Company performs various water and waste management services to protect resources and ecosystems. The company provides innovative solutions to millions of people and industries in the drinking water, wastewater treatment and waste management fields. Its water management services include catchment, treatment and distribution of drinking water; collection and purification of domestic and industrial water; biological and energy development of waste resulting from purification. In the waste management segment the Company is engaged in the collection of waste (except radioactive waste and urban waste); selection and preliminary treatment of waste; recycling that involves material, biological and energy recovery of recoverable waste; and elimination of residual waste by incineration or landfill. SUEZ Environment Company is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered SUEZ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oddo Securities raised SUEZ/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Societe Generale raised SUEZ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SUEZ/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZEVY opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.87. SUEZ/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $8.66.

About SUEZ/ADR

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; and waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.

