Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Pareto Securities

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SEOAY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.40. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

