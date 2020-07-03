Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Upgraded to Buy by DNB Markets

Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) was upgraded by equities researchers at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SOIEF opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00. Stolt-Nielsen has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $14.56.

Stolt-Nielsen Company Profile

Stolt-Nielsen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for chemicals and other bulk-liquid products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Tankers, Tank Containers, Terminals, and Stolt Sea Farm. It transports, stores, and distributes bulk-liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, petroleum products, and other specialty liquids.

