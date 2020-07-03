Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of NeoGenomics Call Options (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 907 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 650% compared to the average volume of 121 call options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEO. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. CIBC lowered NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,007,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,040,000 after purchasing an additional 236,659 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,031,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 800,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,113,000 after buying an additional 586,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,611,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEO opened at $33.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,129.71 and a beta of 0.76. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $34.97.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.03 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.82%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

