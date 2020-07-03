Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Vericel Call Options (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,706 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,324% compared to the average daily volume of 190 call options.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.43 million, a P/E ratio of -53.11 and a beta of 2.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67. Vericel has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $19.95.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 million. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Vericel will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 14,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $221,412.51. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Vericel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Vericel by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Vericel by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Vericel from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

