Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Starwood Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Starwood Property Trust reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Starwood Property Trust.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STWD shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

