Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Standard Life Aberdeen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SLFPF stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $4.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

