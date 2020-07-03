SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group upgraded SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSPPF opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81. SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $8.90.

There is no company description available for SSP Group PLC.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.