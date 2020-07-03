Sse Plc (LON:SSE) Insider Martin Pibworth Sells 3,429 Shares

Sse Plc (LON:SSE) insider Martin Pibworth sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,375 ($16.92), for a total transaction of £47,148.75 ($58,022.09).

SSE opened at GBX 1,371.50 ($16.88) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,281.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,370.42. Sse Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,057.50 ($13.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,703 ($20.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -240.53.

Get SSE alerts:

SSE (LON:SSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported GBX 83.60 ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 82.50 ($1.02) by GBX 1.10 ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Sse Plc will post 10049.0000104 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a GBX 56 ($0.69) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $24.00. This represents a yield of 4.41%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,403.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,350 ($16.61) to GBX 1,300 ($16.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SSE to a “sector performer” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($14.15) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,498 ($18.43) to GBX 1,483 ($18.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,399.93 ($17.23).

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.