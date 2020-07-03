Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 95.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,798 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,695,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.7% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.81.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $98.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.00. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

